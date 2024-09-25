Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.01. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,360,925 shares.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,857 shares of company stock valued at $771,710. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $7,527,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

