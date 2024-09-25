James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $42.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $39.40. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 429,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,162,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

