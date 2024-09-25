Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Has $245.78 Million Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online makes up about 17.3% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 4.13% of Global-E Online worth $245,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the second quarter worth $220,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLBE

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.