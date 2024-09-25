Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 111,308 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 212,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

