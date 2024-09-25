Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.46. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 130,799 shares traded.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,163,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291,177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 37.5% during the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 96,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.