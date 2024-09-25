Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VGT stock opened at $582.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.22.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

