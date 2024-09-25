Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 57,104 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
IBIT opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
