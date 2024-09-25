Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $12.38

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.70. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,679,744 shares trading hands.

MBLY has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

