Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $34.56. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 188 shares.

The company has a market cap of $737.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

