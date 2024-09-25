Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 293 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

