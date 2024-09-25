Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

