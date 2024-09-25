Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.24. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 882,972 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

