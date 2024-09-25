CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up to $39.00

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $40.00. CG Oncology shares last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 21,968 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

CG Oncology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

