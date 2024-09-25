EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.06. EVE shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 15,075 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

