Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.64. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 27,449 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

