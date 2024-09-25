Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $78.54

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.54, but opened at $80.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 7,716 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.