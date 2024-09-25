Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Holdings Reduced by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,015 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 12.1% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $171,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

