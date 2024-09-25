VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Boosted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 233,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.