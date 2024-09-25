Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.75. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 79,651 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 971.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

