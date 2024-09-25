Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.52. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 8,125 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -253.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.