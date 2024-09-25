SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.81. SecureWorks shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 7,427 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

See Also

