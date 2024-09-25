Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.25. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 34,660 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

