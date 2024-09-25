Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.25. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 34,660 shares trading hands.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 26.58%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander (Brasil)
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.