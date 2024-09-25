Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.04. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 320 shares.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

