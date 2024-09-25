Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.19. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 555,027 shares traded.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

