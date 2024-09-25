Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $68.65

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.65, but opened at $67.05. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 16,446 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.