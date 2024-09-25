Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director James H. Miller Sells 1,006 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.