Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.63. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 560 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Nexa Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

