4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 159,552 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $486,883. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

