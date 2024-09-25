OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.45. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 406,980 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

