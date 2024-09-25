Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.41. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

