Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.17. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 83,286 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,136,987.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $136,057.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,719. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 185,854 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.