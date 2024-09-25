Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $21.10

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $20.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

