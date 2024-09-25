Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.15. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 235,510 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.