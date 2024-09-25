ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $130,109.98 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,283.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.
- On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.
- On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $18,117.75.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,498.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:ACR opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACRES Commercial Realty
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.