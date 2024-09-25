ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $130,109.98 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,283.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

