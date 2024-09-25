Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Matthew Davey Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Davey acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($30,821.92).

Matthew Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Matthew Davey acquired 2,336,802 shares of Betmakers Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$219,659.39 ($150,451.64).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Matthew Davey sold 28,000,000 shares of Betmakers Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$2,492,000.00 ($1,706,849.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Global Racing Network, Global Betting Services, and Global Tote segments.

