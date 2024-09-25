Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $127.51

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.51, but opened at $124.00. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $123.55, with a volume of 1,178,604 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $563.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

