360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 89,807 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,578.41 ($38,752.34).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt purchased 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,500.00 ($111,301.37).

On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt purchased 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,309.12 ($30,348.71).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt purchased 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$460,746.18 ($315,579.58).

On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,997.76 ($126,710.79).

On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt purchased 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$315,501.30 ($216,096.78).

On Friday, August 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 242,727 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,636.20 ($99,750.82).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.