Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

