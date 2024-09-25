Merk Investments LLC Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises 0.5% of Merk Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 685,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period.

OUNZ opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

