20,000 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $10,182,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $11,801,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth about $13,576,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth about $11,544,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Up 2.0 %

VIK opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIK. Bank of America upped their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.