JPB Foundation Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

JPB Foundation cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 0.2% of JPB Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JPB Foundation’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

