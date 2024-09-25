Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 2,521.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685,836 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Hudbay Minerals worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBM. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,709 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,044,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

