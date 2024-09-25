JPB Foundation Sells 52,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JPB Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.5% of JPB Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JPB Foundation owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $32,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

