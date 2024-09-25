100,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Bought by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman comprises 1.4% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCIXU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter worth $598,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter valued at $24,772,000.

Shares of CCIXU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

