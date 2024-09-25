JPB Foundation Has $13.03 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JPB Foundation cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.4% of JPB Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JPB Foundation’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 61.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 508,504 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 235,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,647,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

