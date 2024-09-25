JPB Foundation Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

JPB Foundation lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.5% of JPB Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JPB Foundation’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after buying an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.