Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $31.03 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,566 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

