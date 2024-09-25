Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. UL Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

UL Solutions Price Performance

UL Solutions stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

