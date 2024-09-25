Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 218,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

