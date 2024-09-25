Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198,128 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Tenaris worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 93.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Tenaris by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 177,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,782,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Tenaris Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:TS opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

